Around the world, countries are concerned about new outbreaks of the coronavirus. After weeks with almost no new infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.83 million people have been reported infected around the world and 429,881 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1600 GMT on Sunday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* Britain is reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4, when bars, restaurants, and hairdressers could reopen in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. * Spain will reopen its borders to visitors from Europe's open-border Schengen area from June 21, 10 days earlier than previously planned, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, in a further easing of lockdown restrictions.

* President Vladimir Putin said Russia was emerging from the novel coronavirus epidemic with minimal losses, having handled it better than the United States where he said party political interests got in the way. With 528,964 confirmed cases, Russia has the third-highest number of infections after Brazil and the United States. AMERICAS

* New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. * Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country's figures for deaths from the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's federal government said it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in cases led to a shortage of hospital beds.

* Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said, despite recording increases in new infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed. * Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said.

* Sudan will begin rolling out an experimental program of direct cash transfers to its neediest citizens next week as it tries to wean the country off costly subsidies. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential coronavirus vaccine, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. * New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Australia will spend another A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects including the expansion of BHP Group's Olympic Dam in a bid to stimulate its ailing economy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Monday.

* Germany plans to make 500 million euros ($563 million) available to firms to prevent a collapse in company training and apprenticeships due to the coronavirus crisis, a document seen by Reuters showed. * Canadian oil sands companies have shelved nearly C$2 billion in green initiatives in a cost-cutting drive to weather the pandemic, a reversal in some of their commitments to reduce emissions and clean up their dirty-oil image.