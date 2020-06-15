Left Menu
Review into 2-metre rule to be completed in coming weeks, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:59 IST
Review into 2-metre rule to be completed in coming weeks, says UK PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's government hopes to complete a review into whether the country should stick to a social distancing measure of keeping people 2 meters apart in the coming weeks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The review into the 2-meter rule comes after some businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, complained they could not return profits if customers had to stand far apart, citing other countries where the distances are smaller.

"It will be completed in the coming weeks," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the review would be chaired by Simon Case, permanent secretary at Number 10, and would report to Johnson.

