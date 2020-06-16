Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Cross fears coronavirus spreading silently in Somalia's displaced camps

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST
Red Cross fears coronavirus spreading silently in Somalia's displaced camps

By Nita Bhalla and Mohammed Omer NAIROBI/GAROWE, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The new coronavirus could be spreading undetected through camps across Somalia hosting some 2.6 million displaced people, the Red Cross warned on Tuesday, as floods and conflict swelled the numbers fleeing into overcrowded settlements.

Almost 500,000 people have been forced from their homes by recent floods in central Somalia, the United Nations said, putting further pressure on some 2,000 camps across the Horn of Africa nation, which has been mired in conflict since 1991. "We are concerned that many COVID cases are going undetected, especially in the internal displaced camps," said Ana Maria Guzman, health coordinator for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in a statement.

"Because of the ongoing conflict in Somalia, and also we are facing floods right now in Somalia, there is an increase in the number of internal displaced population into urban areas and this creates the perfect environment for infectious disease." Somalia, which has a population of about 15 million people, has recorded more than 2,600 coronavirus cases and about 90 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Aid workers said the virus could spread undetected in the camps - where maintaining a safe distance and regular hand-washing are a challenge - with particular concern for the capital Mogadishu, host to some 800,000 displaced people. Officials from Somalia's health ministry were not immediately available for comment.

"So far, no COVID-19 case was registered at the camps in Mogadishu," government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The government has taken strong, important measures to curb the virus and raise awareness amongst internally displaced people ... the Somali government has managed to provide preventive materials, like hygiene kits, to the displaced."

Impoverished Somalia regularly suffers prolonged droughts and flash floods - threatening peoples' livelihoods and worsening hunger amid ongoing conflict between its Western-backed government and the Islamist militant group al Shabaab. Most internally displaced people (IDP) live in congested camps in towns and cities across Somalia, dependent on daily wage labour and with limited access to quality healthcare and sanitation services.

Acute watery diarrhoea and measles have already been reported in some clinics, said Guzman. The ICRC is working with Somali Red Crescent volunteers to disinfect the camps, test people and trace contacts, she said, adding that it was a complex task as many people could not provide contact details or did not have mobile phones.

"It seems incredibly likely to me that there are cases going undetected in IDP camps," said Suze van Meegen, global advocacy advisor for the Norwegian Refugee Council, which recently conducted a study on the impact of COVID-19 in Mogadishu camps. "We spoke with community leaders ... nine of them reported to us that they thought there had been recent deaths as a result of COVID-19. This is just a perception but I think it's indicative of the likelihood that there are cases in the camps."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Increase in COVID-19 cases: Karnataka Govt to scale up testing

With increasing number of COVID- 19 infections in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to scale up testing and extensively test those who are vulnerable. Due to an increase in cases in the last two weeks, the government is...

Beijing becomes 'no-go-zone' as COVID-19 cases jump to 106

Beijing on Tuesday became a no-go-zone as many provincial cities raised alerts on travel to the Chinese capital which scaled up its emergency response and mass testing following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases that reached 106. Beij...

KT Rama Rao reviews progress of T-Fiber project in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. Urging the T-Fiber team to ensure the entire project work is completed within 10 months, the minist...

Delhi health minister will be tested again for COVID-19 tomorrow: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020