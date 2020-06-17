Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes halted during the coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft on top of the eight already flying, as European countries reopen and demand for flights rises.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:38 IST
Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes halted during the coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft on top of the eight already flying, as European countries reopen and demand flights rises. Airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic, which has put a stop to most international travel, leading companies to seek help from governments.

"We're getting back in the air with more planes and we're reopening many of the routes which our customers have requested," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement. More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the company's bases in Norway will operate 20 aircraft, with about 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew being brought back from layoffs, the budget carrier said.

Norwegian furloughed or laid off about 7,300 staff, roughly 90% of its employees, after the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday Norwegian said it would resume flights outside Norway, announcing a single domestic route in Denmark, while Nordic rival SAS also announced an expansion of service.

Norwegian completed a financial restructuring last month, handing control of the firm to its creditors, saying at the time it could wait until 2021 before resuming flights beyond Norway's borders. "The reopening of flights is the result of recent increased demand from customers and is also in line with other airlines across Europe that are also resuming flights," Norwegian said.

The airline, which brought Europe's low-cost business model to the transatlantic market, has said it plans to reinvent itself in a scaled-down version with 110-120 aircraft, compared with almost 150 before the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000 INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Culinary Culture, Indias leading culinary platform, has...

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show&#160;Jimmy Kimmel, Live, had previously emceed the&#160;64th and 68th editions ...

China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports

The Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of the total n...

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020