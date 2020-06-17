Left Menu
President Ramaphosa to attend China-Africa solidarity summit against COVID-19

FOCAC is an official forum that coordinates cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the African States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:01 IST
The summit is co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the AU. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), participate in a virtual Extraordinary China-Africa Solidarity Summit against COVID-19.

The summit is co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the AU.

The aim of the summit is to explore opportunities for African States to leverage multilateral cooperation through the FOCAC mechanism so that resources and knowledge can be mobilised in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOCAC is an official forum that coordinates cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the African States.

Due to technical constraints, not all FOCAC Member States have been invited.

Participants will include the Extended AU Bureau, which includes the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of Rwanda and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Other participants will include Chairpersons of Regional Economic Communities (RECs), with the Republic of Madagascar representing the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Chad for the Community of Sahel–Saharan States (CEN–SAD) and the Republic of Rwanda for the East African Community (EAC).

The Republic of Gabon will represent the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Republic of Niger will represent the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Republic of Sudan will represent the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Libya will represent the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), while the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will participate as initiating members of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

