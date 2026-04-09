Ratna Debnath's Political Battle for Women's Safety in West Bengal

In a significant political move, Ratna Debnath, mother of the tragically murdered RG Kar hospital doctor, has entered the fray by filing her nomination as BJP candidate from Panihati.

Supported by senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, Debnath declared her mission to dethrone the TMC regime in West Bengal, emphasizing on women's safety and justice.

This comes nearly a year and a half after her daughter's tragic death, with Debnath campaigning to expose the truth behind the crime. She faces a tough battle against TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Kalatan Dasgupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)