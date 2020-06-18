Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK ditches COVID-19 app model to use Google-Apple system

The test-and-trace programme is seen as a key measure to reopen the country, but has also been dogged by criticism after the nationwide roll-out of a National Health Service (NHS)-developed smartphone app slipped from the last month towards the end of the year. Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology, which uses a decentralised model.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:45 IST
UK ditches COVID-19 app model to use Google-Apple system
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Britain on Thursday said it would switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled programme. The test-and-trace programme is seen as a key measure to reopen the country, but has also been dogged by criticism after the nationwide roll-out of a National Health Service (NHS)-developed smartphone app slipped from the last month towards the end of the year.

Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology, which uses a decentralised model. The firms have barred authorities using their technology from collecting GPS location data or requiring users to enter personal data. Those running the programme admitted that the change of tack was unplanned but denied that it was a setback, emphasising that they did not want to rush out an app which fell short of standards.

Apple and Google's model has attracted the interest of over 20 countries, though some of the restrictions they have imposed have frustrated governments as the world's top two smartphone makers undercut the technology's usefulness by prioritising user privacy. The current UK app is being tested on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, where it had proved to work well on Google's Android operating systems but not on Apple iPhones.

Ministers have admitted to technical issues with the app, which meant that it was not ready for use in time for the launch of England's test and trace system on May 28. James Bethell, a junior health minister, on Wednesday, said, with regards to the app, that the government wished to "get something going for the winter", but that it was not a priority.

Britain's adoption of this 'decentralised' approach would be in line with a growing number of European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called Drea...

Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.According to the states health Department, Tamil Nadu reports 2141 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of posit...

Pakistani court convicts three in politician's murder in London

A Pakistani court sentenced three men to life in prison on Thursday for their part in the assassination of a Pakistani political leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010, a government prosecutor said. The conviction was hailed as g...

Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany

Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020