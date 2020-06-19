UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a "small number" countries with low levels of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday. UK ministers want to set up air bridges to nations seen as "most advantageous" to the UK economy like France, Spain, Greece and Portugal, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

The policy of air bridges is meant to enable people from other countries who have achieved lower levels of coronavirus infection to come to Britain.