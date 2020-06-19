'Minor improvement' in MP Guv Lalji Tandon's condition; continues to be on ventilator, says hospital
Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:16 IST
There is a slight improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon but he is still on the ventilator, hospital officials said on Friday
"There has been a very minor improvement in the condition of the Madhya Pradesh governor but he is still on the ventilator. His condition continues to be serious but under control," Medanta Hospital Director, Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. A team of specialist doctors is continuously keeping a watch on him, Kapoor said. The director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) R K Dhiman, specialist doctors of the King George's Medical University are being consulted for the treatment of Tandon, Kapoor said
Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
