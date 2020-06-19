Left Menu
Development News Edition

Condition of COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister deteriorates, being shifted to ICU: Official

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has deteriorated as he was also diagnosed with pneumonia and he is being shifted to an ICU, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:32 IST
Condition of COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister deteriorates, being shifted to ICU: Official

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has deteriorated as he was also diagnosed with pneumonia and he is being shifted to an ICU, a senior official said on Friday. According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

"We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. "We are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn't improve," he said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India men and women's teams to get a month-long break

Hockey India on Friday announced that the Indian men and womens teams who were based at SAI Centre, Bengaluru will be given a month-long break. The womens core probables group was in the SAI centre since February for the national coaching c...

50,000 Tajikistan families to receive social aid from World Bank-financed project

Up to 50,000 low-income families with young children in Tajikistan will receive a one-time payment of 500 Tajik somonis as emergency social assistance. These payments are provided as part of the World Bank-financed Tajikistan Emergency COVI...

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer.

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer....

Serbia to hold Europe's first election since coronavirus lockdown

Serbia will hold Europes first national election on Sunday since the continent went into coronavirus lockdown three months ago, with protective masks made available to voters at polling stations to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020