Of 11 deaths, nine were "due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", it said. In the last 24 hours, 355 new COVID-19 infections have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 13,090 in the state, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:05 IST
West Bengal records 11 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 529
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Friday recorded 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 529, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Of 11 deaths, nine were "due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", it said.

In the last 24 hours, 355 new COVID-19 infections have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 13,090 in the state, the bulletin said. During the same period, 302 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Since Thursday, 10,321 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

