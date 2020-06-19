Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda confirms 14 more new cases of COVID-19, experts fear new wave of infections

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:16 IST
Uganda confirms 14 more new cases of COVID-19, experts fear new wave of infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uganda has confirmed 14 more new cases of COVID-19 which pushes the country's caseload to 755, according to a news report by dispatch.ug.

Nine of the confirmed cases were registered from alerts and contacts of already confirmed cases in the areas of Kampala, Kyotera, and Nebbi while five of the cases were registered from truckers who entered the country from various points of entry in Busia, Mirama Hills, Bunagana and Lia.

An additional 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries of origin.

According to the Health Ministry, all the new community cases were already under quarantine at different centers in the country. The increase in cases puts Uganda at 109 cases ahead of Rwanda which has 646 positive cases of COVID-19 so far.

In the East African Community (EAC), Kenya has reported the highest number with 4,257 confirmed cases and 117 deaths reported followed by South Sudan with 1,830 confirmed cases and 32 deaths. Tanzania's cases still stand at 509 since the last update more than a month ago.

Public health experts have said that Uganda could see an increase in cases soon. Prof Freddie Ssengooba, a public health specialist and a member of the Scientific COVID-19 Health Ministry Committee says that the country is about to witness its first phase of COVID-19.

"We have not yet experienced this disease. Before things got serious we closed up the country and hid. At that time we had a few sporadic cases. But now with the release of the lockdown, we are going to see our first phase and we shall see an increase in numbers," Prof Ssengooba said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says way U.S. treats Hong Kong depends on how China does

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would in future treat Hong Kong as a Chinese city rather than an autonomous one to the extent that China treats the territory as a Chinese city.Pompeo told the online Cope...

Nobel winner unveils code to protect survivors of sexual violence in war

A new code of conduct for investigating sexual violence in conflict was unveiled on Friday, developed by Britains Foreign Office and Nadia Murad, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of...

Manpower is stretched. Large quarantine centres needed for thousands of asymptomatic people: Delhi govt on LG's home isolation decision.

Manpower is stretched. Large quarantine centres needed for thousands of asymptomatic people Delhi govt on LGs home isolation decision....

Airlines' legal challenge of UK quarantine policy to be heard early July - lawyers

A legal challenge by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair against the UK governments decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for travelers will be heard in early July, barristers involved in the case said on Friday.The airlines claim that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020