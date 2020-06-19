Uganda confirms 14 more new cases of COVID-19, experts fear new wave of infections

Uganda has confirmed 14 more new cases of COVID-19 which pushes the country's caseload to 755, according to a news report by dispatch.ug.

Nine of the confirmed cases were registered from alerts and contacts of already confirmed cases in the areas of Kampala, Kyotera, and Nebbi while five of the cases were registered from truckers who entered the country from various points of entry in Busia, Mirama Hills, Bunagana and Lia.

An additional 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries of origin.

According to the Health Ministry, all the new community cases were already under quarantine at different centers in the country. The increase in cases puts Uganda at 109 cases ahead of Rwanda which has 646 positive cases of COVID-19 so far.

In the East African Community (EAC), Kenya has reported the highest number with 4,257 confirmed cases and 117 deaths reported followed by South Sudan with 1,830 confirmed cases and 32 deaths. Tanzania's cases still stand at 509 since the last update more than a month ago.

Public health experts have said that Uganda could see an increase in cases soon. Prof Freddie Ssengooba, a public health specialist and a member of the Scientific COVID-19 Health Ministry Committee says that the country is about to witness its first phase of COVID-19.

"We have not yet experienced this disease. Before things got serious we closed up the country and hid. At that time we had a few sporadic cases. But now with the release of the lockdown, we are going to see our first phase and we shall see an increase in numbers," Prof Ssengooba said.