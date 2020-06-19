Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

This may lead to spread of the disease within the family members and neighbours, more so in urban settings such as dense urban agglomerations, the Centre said. In this regard, the health ministry has requested the states to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:58 IST
Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Friday asked states to ensure strict implementation of the Union Home Ministry's guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity in some cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued revised guidelines regarding home isolation on May 10 which continue to be effective as on date, an official statement said.

According to the guidelines, very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 patients can opt for home isolation, provided the patient has a room to himself/herself with toilet facility and has an adult attendant or caregiver. Also, the patient shall agree to monitor his/her health and regularly inform the status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by surveillance teams, it stated.

An important clause of the revised guidelines is that treating doctor is satisfied about the patient opting for home isolation based on medical assessment and assessment of his/her residential accommodation, the ministry said. In addition, the patient shall fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines, it said. Also, all such cases of home isolation further shall be monitored by teams of well-oriented doctors on a regular basis, their discharge should follow the required guidelines and shall be reported as per norms, the Centre said. "In this regard, some instances have been noticed wherein home isolation is allowed in a routine manner in certain states, and clauses of the revised guidelines are not followed in letter and spirit," it said. This may lead to spread of the disease within the family members and neighbours, more so in urban settings such as dense urban agglomerations, the Centre said.

In this regard, the health ministry has requested the states to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have collectively been following the policy of test, trace, track and isolate and the same may not be feasible if the guidelines issued are not implemented in letter and spirit," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal in his letter to states said.

"It is again reiterated that the urban congested settlements exercising the option of the home isolation may result in patient spreading the infection to family members and in the neighbourhood. In this context, it is requested to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level," he said.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala replaces health minister and his three deputies - presidency

Guatemalas Health Minister Hugo Monroy and three deputies in his ministry have been replaced, the office of the president said on Friday and announced the names of their replacements.It was not immediately clear why Monroy and the three vic...

Poland says Putin falsifies history to weaken Western allies

The Polish government says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating World War II-era history in a way that whitewashes Soviet crimes and accuses him of doing it as part of an information war against the West. The statement Frid...

Navy won't reinstate coronavirus-hit carrier captain, puts admiral's promotion on hold

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admirals promotion on hold, sources told R...

Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

The White House fight with former national security adviser John Bolton is the latest chapter in a lengthy history of Washington book battles, yet it will likely define future cases between the US government and former employees determined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020