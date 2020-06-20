Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable: Sources
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:49 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted to the ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said. The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, they said.
Jain was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated. "Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been administered plasma therapy. His condition is now stable," a source said.
Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), where he was earlier admitted, on Thursday said he had been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level had also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH after running a high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen levels.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyendar Jain
- Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital
- ICU
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Absolutely no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, waiting for Centre to declare: Satyendar Jain
Delhi will face issues if people from other states get tested here for COVID-19: Satyendar Jain alleges under-reporting of cases by Haryana, UP
Of new cases being reported in city, nearly 50 pc are those in which source of infection is not known: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says he has been hospitalised due to high-grade fever, sudden drop in oxygen level.