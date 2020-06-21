Record surge of 3,630 COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 56K; death toll 2,112

Left Menu
With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 56,000 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 2,112, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 01:32 IST
With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 56,000 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 2,112, authorities said. This is the second time in Delhi that over 3,000 cases have been reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19.

Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin. It said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.

As many as 31,294 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 23,340, the bulletin stated, adding 3,51,909 tests have been conducted till date. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 249. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.

The Delhi government issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day. It said that it is in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The Delhi government also allowed medical superintendents of state-run hospitals to carry out emergency procurement of medical equipment to effectively deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities said that they have started house-to-house screening of people living in containment zone. The exercise has started from Bada Hindu Rao area..

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. We may h...
