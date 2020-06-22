Left Menu
WHO reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 04:07 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200621-covid-19-sitrep-153.pdf?sfvrsn=c896464d_2. Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

The previous record for new cases was 181,232 on June 18. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

