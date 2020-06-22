China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, 9 in Beijing

China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of June 21 compared with six a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.