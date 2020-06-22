China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, 9 in Beijing
China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:27 IST
China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.
Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of June 21 compared with six a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- China
- National Health Commission
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China drops Shanghai as a first port of entry for Beijing-bound flights
Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
China, India reach 'positive consensus' on border issue: Beijing
Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
China reports 24 new coronavirus cases; Beijing discharges last virus patient