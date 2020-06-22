Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave' of coronavirus

"Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on.” At the end of February, South Korea reported a peak of more than 900 cases in a day, in the first large outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST
South Korea says it is battling 'second wave' of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul, driven by small but persistent outbreaks stemming from a holiday in May. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previously said South Korea's first wave had never really ended.

But on Monday, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections focused in the densely populated greater Seoul area, which had previously seen few cases. "In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said at a regular briefing. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on."

At the end of February, South Korea reported a peak of more than 900 cases in a day, in the first large outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China. An intensive tracking and testing campaign reduced the numbers to single digits by late April.

But just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend. "We originally predicted that the second wave would emerge in fall or winter," Jeong said. "Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue."

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a briefing that while daily numbers may be at manageable levels if recent infection rates continued the city could soon see hundreds of cases a day. As of midnight Sunday, South Korea reported 17 new coronavirus cases, the first time in nearly a month that daily new cases had dropped below 20. It was a drop from the 48 and 67 cases reported in the previous two days.

South Korea has reported a total of 12,438 cases, with 280 deaths.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terminally-ill Karnataka bishop, 4 infants among 340 evacuated from South Africa

A terminally-ill bishop from Karnataka stuck in South Africa due to the COVID-19 lockdown was among 336 passengers and four infants who left for India on a chartered flight on Sunday. The passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines flight also inc...

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020