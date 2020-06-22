No community transmission of COVID-19 in Mizoram: Minister

Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Monday said the state has not reported community transmission of COVID-19 even as new coronavirus cases are detected almost every day. Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Lalthangliana claimed that early containment measures and good institutional quarantine facilities were the main reason for averting community spread.

He said that Mizoram has taken early measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and was first among Indian states to begin screening at airport. "Due to divine help and early containment measures with better institutional facilities, we are able to avert community transmission till today," he said.

According to the Health minister, the state government is currently running three RT-PCR machines and two automated RNA extractors at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) to increase the testing capacity. He said that Truenat machines are also currently operational at Lunglei civil hospital.

He expressed hope that testing of all backlog samples and other returnees, whose samples are yet to be collected, will likely to be completed by next week. He lauded Chief Minister Zoramthanga for assuring all possible help and openly extending financial aid to the health department to fight Covid-19.

Health secretary H. Lalengmawia, who accompanied the health minister, said that the health department has so far received financial assistance amounting to over Rs 20 crore from the Centre and state finance department to fight Covid- 19..