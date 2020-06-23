China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 06:28 IST
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.
Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- China
- National Health Commission
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China drops Shanghai as a first port of entry for Beijing-bound flights
China reports 24 new coronavirus cases; Beijing discharges last virus patient
No ware to sell: Beijing's street vendors back on the run
Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
China, India reach 'positive consensus' on border issue: Beijing