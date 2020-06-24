Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM Johnson

Visitors to pubs will have to provide their contact details, although exact guidelines have yet to be published. Johnson also listed getting a haircut to his trademark shock of blond hair as one of his priorities, and said the government was working to find a way to allow other higher-risk activities like playing cricket and visiting the theatre to resume.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 00:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was keen to enjoy a visit to the pub and urged people to go out and enjoy their new freedom to socialize next month, but cautioned that they would still need to act responsibly. On Tuesday, Johnson said pubs, restaurants, and hotels could reopen in England from July 4, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy since the middle of March.

"Frankly I can't wait to go to a pub or a restaurant, even if it may not be wholly compatible with the new diet that I'm on," Johnson said at a news conference. "I think people need to go out and I think they need to enjoy themselves and rediscover things that they haven't been able to do for a long time."

The government will relax its social distancing rules so that drinkers need to stay one metre apart instead of two - something pubs and the hospitality trade have lobbied hard for so they can get more customers through their doors. Visitors to pubs will have to provide their contact details, although exact guidelines have yet to be published.

Johnson also listed getting a haircut to his trademark shock of blond hair as one of his priorities and said the government was working to find a way to allow other higher-risk activities like playing cricket and visiting the theatre to resume. "I want to see bustle, I want to see activity, but let's be absolutely clear that I also want to see everybody being careful: stay alert and follow the guidance," Johnson said.

"We can't have, you know, great sort of writhing scenes in the beer gardens when the virus could be passed on."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-'Irresponsible' Djokovic slammed after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.Djokovic was criticised for hosting the tournament amid a pandemi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. While a...

Soccer-Benfica's title hopes hit in 4-3 defeat to Santa Clara

Benfica suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat to unfancied Santa Clara on Tuesday, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning a sixth Portuguese league title in seven years. The result left Benfica top on 64 points from 28 games but their perennia...

Nigma clinch Group A at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Nigma swept their final group match on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Nigma 4-1 won 2-0 against Team Secret 2-1, who had done Nigma a favo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020