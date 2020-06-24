Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patients

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patientsReuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:57 IST
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.
The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of 2021.
Fulcrum said it had exclusively in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline PLC last year. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)