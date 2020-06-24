Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Romania's Craiova avoid sanctions over COVID-19 rules violations

TV images showed around 100 Universitatea supporters surrounding the team bus after Tuesday's 2-1 home win over FC Botosani, setting off smoke bombs and fireworks before giving high fives and hugging players who got off the vehicle. However, LPF general secretary Justin Stefan said the governing body which runs the top-flight would not take any action against the club because the players had not been inside the ground where the match took place.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:55 IST
Soccer-Romania's Craiova avoid sanctions over COVID-19 rules violations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Romania's Universitatea Craiova will not face any punishment after players and fans failed to observe social distancing during late-night pyrotechnics celebrations on Tuesday, the country's professional league (LPF) said on Wednesday. TV images showed around 100 Universitatea supporters surrounding the team bus after Tuesday's 2-1 home win over FC Botosani, setting off smoke bombs and fireworks before giving high fives and hugging players who got off the vehicle.

However, LPF general secretary Justin Stefan said the governing body which runs the top-flight would not take any action against the club because the players had not been inside the ground where the match took place. "Craiova does not risk anything at the moment," Stefan said. "The club cannot be sanctioned according to the sanitary protocol if the players and fans were not inside the stadium."

The Romanian league resumed on June 13 with matches behind closed doors, ending a three-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Romania's football federation (FRF) suspended all soccer in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has so far killed more than 1,500 people in the Black Sea state, with nearly 25,000 confirmed infections.

The game between Universitatea and FC Botosani was due to be played on June 12 but was postponed after the visiting side's doctor tested positive for COVID-19. Craiova's victory on Tuesday, the team's second straight win since ex-Lazio defender Cristiano Bergodi was appointed coach, kept alive their chances of claiming a fifth league title.

The Students, who reached the UEFA Cup semi-finals and the European Cup quarter-finals in the 1980s, are second in the standings with 32 points, four behind reigning champions CFR Cluj. The two teams meet in a crunch clash on Sunday.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for misleading public by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis. A complai...

Monsoon covers Uttarakhand, J&K, Ladakh; Assam flood situation grim

Several states in north India received rain on Wednesday as the Monsoon fully covered Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, even as the flood situation in Assam remained grim with one more death taking the toll to 12. The national c...

Mumbai airport handled over 2-lakh passengers since May 25

AAI-GVK group-operated Mumbai airport has handled a little over 2 lakh passengers through 1,744 flights since the resumption of domestic operations in a graded manner about a month ago, the private aerodrome operator said on Wednesday. ...

HG Infra Q4 consolidated PAT up 41 pc to Rs 54 cr

HG Infra Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.79 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 54.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2020The company had clocked a consolidated PAT of Rs 38.58 crore for the corresponding perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020