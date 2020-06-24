COVID-19: 200 fresh cases in Aurangabad district, 12 die

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district crossed the 4,000-mark on Wednesday after 200 more people tested positive, while 12 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said. The coronavirus count increased to 4,036 after the detection of 200 new cases in the district, he said.

As of now, 1,601 patients are under treatment, the official said. Among the new cases, 112 are residents of Aurangabad city, while the remaining 88 are from rural areas of the district, he said.

The number of recovered patients reached 2,217 after 81 more people were discharged from various facilities in Aurangabad, he said. Twelve more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 218 in the district, the official added.