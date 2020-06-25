Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan uses green stimulus to hire lockdown jobless, boost Kabul's water supply

Kabul's groundwater supplies - its primary source of drinking water - have been over-exploited, putting the city of up to seven million people at risk of severe shortages, experts say. Afghanistan has joined a growing global trend of countries, including neighbouring Pakistan, turning to "green stimulus" projects to address two urgent challenges at once: keeping the economy running through the pandemic and tackling the effects of climate change.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:37 IST
Afghanistan uses green stimulus to hire lockdown jobless, boost Kabul's water supply
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zaker Hussain Zaheri was a cook in Afghanistan's capital who lost his job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he digs trenches to capture rainwater and snowmelt on a mountain on the outskirts of Kabul, as the city grapples with both a water and health crisis.

Lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease have taken their toll on Afghanistan's economy, so the government is employing more than 40,000 jobless workers to rehabilitate groundwater supplies for its fast-growing capital. "This is a tough job, but I have to do it to earn enough for food, and I have pride that I take part in the reconstruction of my country, this is good for the future of our country," Zaheri, 28, said.

Planned to run for at least a year with twelve billion Afghanis ($155 million) in funding, the Kabul water project is paying laborers at least 300 afghanis ($3.90) per day to dig close to 150,000 trenches, as well as 17 small dams and spillways, on the outskirts of the mountainous Afghan capital. Kabul's groundwater supplies - its primary source of drinking water - have been over-exploited, putting the city of up to seven million people at risk of severe shortages, experts say.

Afghanistan has joined a growing global trend of countries, including neighboring Pakistan, turning to "green stimulus" projects to address two urgent challenges at once: keeping the economy running through the pandemic and tackling the effects of climate change. After work, Zaheri drinks tea and eats bread at home with his seven children. His eldest daughter Laila, 10, said she appreciated her father taking risks in going to out work on a mountain in the middle of a pandemic.

"The rich people don't go out, and they stay at their homes at this juncture, but my father goes out and works for us," she said.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during Emergency will not be forgotten: Modi

The sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during the Emergency will never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ThursdayEmergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the pr...

MTN Uganda appoints Ibrahim Senyonga as General Manager of Business Unit

MTN Uganda has appointed Ibrahim Senyonga as one of the new members on the MTN Uganda leadership team joining as the General Manager for the companys enterprise business Unit EBU, a department that focuses on driving Business to Business sa...

Decision to amend new rule requiring every COVID patient to visit clinic likely at DDMA meeting

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a crucial meeting later in the day wherein a decision is likely to be taken to amend rules requiring every coronavirus patient to visit the COVID care center for clinical assessment, sources...

IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020