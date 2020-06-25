Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Tri-state quarantine

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak. The unprecedented travel restrictions came as Disney announced it would delay the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada's governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places from Friday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the tough new tri-state quarantine mandate was "the smart thing to do" after the United States as a whole recorded its second-greatest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since early March. "We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round," Murphy said of the three Northeastern governors, all Democrats.

4-billion dose vaccine pushes An influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses a year, the group's top manufacturing expert told Reuters.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) is planning for two or three manufacturing plants for each vaccine and eight to 10 regional distribution sites "so that we don't have to make everything centrally and try and ship it around the world," said James Robinson, a longtime biopharma executive leading CEPI'S vast manufacturing push. The Oslo, Norway-based group is backed by 14 governments, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Britain's Wellcome Trust.

Oxygen concentrator shortage The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators, needed to support breathing of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress, as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the World Health Organization head said on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus has infected 9.3 million people and killed more than 480,000 so far and is rising by about 1 million cases per week. This has pushed oxygen demand to 88,000 large cylinders per day, or 620,000 cubic meters of oxygen, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The health agency has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in the coming weeks, Tedros said. A further 170,000 concentrators - valued at some $100 million - will be potentially available over the next six months. "Democracy under threat" The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behavior by governments around the world, posing a growing threat to democracy, hundreds of former prime ministers, presidents, Nobel laureates and lawmakers have warned. "Authoritarian regimes, not surprisingly, are using the crisis to silence critics and tighten their political grip," wrote some 500 signatories, including more than 60 former leaders, in an open letter organized by the Stockholm-based Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). The outbreak has already led to the postponement or cancellation of 66 elections worldwide, a third of the national polls, according to IDEA. Nearly 50 countries have imposed some form of restriction on press freedom, 21 of them democracies. "Democracy is under threat, and people who care about it must summon the will, the discipline, and the solidarity to defend it. At stake are the freedom, health, and dignity of people everywhere," the signatories wrote.

Tourism with a difference in Paris The Eiffel Tower welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Visitors can access the 324 meters high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations. The Louvre Museum is getting ready to reopen, but visitors will find one feature missing: the heaving crowd jostling to get a view of the "Mona Lisa" .

There will be disinfecting hand gel dispensers, a booking system that allocates time slots to visitors, a one-way system, and signs reminding visitors to keep one meter apart and wear masks.