UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister says

UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:29 IST
Britain is working on a plan to relax its quarantine for international travelers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.
"I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low," he told BBC TV.
"I don't know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on," he said. "I know it is being considered."
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Grant Shapps
- George Eustice
- BBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Unilever to merge dual legal structure under single Britain-based parent
Britain publishes COVID-19 safety guidance for airlines and airports
Statue of scout founder Baden-Powell to be taken down in Britain
EXCLUSIVE-Britain asks private bankers to discuss potential wealth taxes - source
Britain's test and trace system reaches 26,985 in first week