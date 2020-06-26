Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:29 IST
UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister says
George Eustice (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook/George Eustice

Britain is working on a plan to relax its quarantine for international travelers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.

"I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low," he told BBC TV.

"I don't know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on," he said. "I know it is being considered."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Engineering Exports Promotion Council

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari held a meeting yesterday via video conferencing with the representatives of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council EEPC to discuss on the growth of the sector po...

Kiara Advani pens down appreciation post for her 'girlfriends'

As people have confined themselves indoors and avoiding social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Kiara Advani on Friday took to social media and wrote an appreciation post for her girlfriends as she is unable to meet them. ...

Conducting 2000 active investigations connected to Chinese Communist Party: FBI

Terming China the greatest threat to the US economy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI said it is conducting more than 2,000 active investigations connected to the Chinese Communist Party. FBI Director Christopher Wray called China th...

UPDATE 2-German 10-year yields hit one-month low as risk appetite takes a hit

German 10-year government bond yields hit one-month lows while Italian yields rose as investors risk appetite soured on Thursday.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases stoked fears of a second wave of infection, the IMF slash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020