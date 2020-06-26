Left Menu
Seven-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, tally rises to 425

A seven-month-old baby and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 425 in the Union Territory, a health bulletin said. The child is related to a COVID-19 patient in sector 22 here, it said. A 25-year-old woman, resident of sector 26, also tested positive for the pathogen.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:06 IST
A seven-month-old baby and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 425 in the Union Territory, a health bulletin said. The child is related to a COVID-19 patient in sector 22 here, it said.

A 25-year-old woman, resident of sector 26, also tested positive for the pathogen. According to the bulletin, six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease. A total of 335 people have been cured so far.

The bulletin said 7,201 samples have been collected till now for COVID-19 test and of them, 6,746 tested negative for the virus while reports of 29 cases are awaited. There are 84 active cases in the city, while the death toll due to the disease stands at six, it added.

