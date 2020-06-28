Dozens detained at anti-social distancing rally in The Hague
Organisers had called on people to stay home this week in view of Friday's court ruling that the protest violated restrictions on public gatherings. The protesters say a policy of requiring people to stand 1.5 metres (about four feet) apart is undemocratic and should be lifted.
Police in The Hague said on Sunday they had detained 37 protesters who ignored a court ban and held a demonstration against social distancing rules imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Around 200 protesters took part in Sunday's demonstration, far fewer than a week ago when several thousand attended a similar protest. Organisers had called on people to stay home this week in view of Friday's court ruling that the protest violated restrictions on public gatherings.
The protesters say a policy of requiring people to stand 1.5 metres (about four feet) apart is undemocratic and should be lifted. The Netherlands has recorded more than 50,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 6,000 deaths since mid-March. Restrictions are being lifted after a steep decline in new cases and deaths in recent weeks.