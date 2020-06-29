Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Second-wave fears build in Australia Australia’s second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:49 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Lessons learned after 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths

The world now has more than 10 million cases of COVID-19 and half a million have died from the illness. In six months battling the disease, doctors have adapted strategies and won knowledge of how to treat patients, including a clearer grasp of side effects and greater understanding of ways to help those struggling to breathe. Yet much remains unknown. Scientists are only starting to grasp the vast array of health problems the virus causes, such as attacks on many organ systems, making recovery slow, incomplete and costly.

"If the best lesson we've learned is to turn patients on to their stomachs instead of their backs, it means we're far from a miracle cure," said Valory Wangler, chief medical officer at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, New Mexico, referring to a strategy to relieve pressure on the lungs and stave off mechanical ventilation. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2VqS5PS in an external browser for an interactive graphic on the pace of virus-related deaths)

Chinese vaccine trials China's military has received the green light to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and somewhat efficient, the company said on Monday.

The Ad5-nCoV is one of the eight vaccine candidates being developed by Chinese companies and researchers approved to be moved into human trials for the respiratory disease caused by the virus. It has also won approval for human testing in Canada. China is a major front-runner in the race to develop a vaccine, which must prove its effectiveness in a "Phase 3" human test involving thousands of participants before being cleared for sale. [nL3N2E503X

Reclosing time California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, the first major rollback of efforts to reopen the economy in the most populous U.S. state as cases nationwide soar to record levels. Governor Gavin Newsom's order follows Friday's moves by Texas and Florida to do the same.

Public health officials have identified bars as the riskiest non-essential businesses now open. Consuming alcohol reduces inhibitions, which leads to less mask-wearing and social distancing, health officials warn. Patrons in noisy bars often shout, which scatters droplets wider. Second-wave fears build in Australia

Australia’s second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months. Propelled by Victoria state reporting 75 cases, Australia recorded 85 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, its biggest daily outbreak since April 11.

Australia has fared better than many countries in the coronavirus pandemic, with around 7,800 cases and 104 deaths. But the recent surge has stoked fears of a second wave after several weeks of fewer than 20 new cases a day. Thailand opens its borders to some

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to reopen on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said. Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two-metre spaces between tables.

Foreigners with work permits, residency and families in Thailand will also be able to enter the country, but will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Visitors seeking certain types of medical treatment such as some cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment could also be allowed into the country. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Linda Noakes Editing by mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Team boss Lefevere fears coronavirus outbreak in peloton

The return of professional cycle racing next month might be too soon and could lead to outbreaks of novel coronavirus, according to Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere. The WorldTour is due to return on Aug. 1 with the Strade Bianch...

Hunger stalks children in Yemen as UN cuts aid programmes

When Issa Nasser was born late last year in a village in northern Yemen, his weight was about 3 kilograms, or 6.6 pounds. Now, the 7-month-old infant weighs nearly the same - less than half the average weight for his age - and has wafer-th...

ADB approves $200m loan to improve power supply and distribution in Nepal

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 200 million concessional loan to improve power supply and distribution systems in Nepal.Nepal has made significant progress in electricity supply after years of chronic power shortages. However,...

Italian study shows lower viral load in COVID-19 patients in May than April peak

A small study by researchers in Italy has found that COVID-19 patients who were tested for the novel coronavirus at a hospital there in May had fewer virus particles than those who were tested a month earlier.The researchers offered some th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020