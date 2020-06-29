Left Menu
The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament backed stimulus measures including a cut in value-added tax (VAT) to 16% from 19% from July 1. * British health minister Matt Hancock will meet leaders from Leicester in central England, where officials fear a growing number of coronavirus cases could prompt a local lockdown.

* The return of professional cycle racing next month might be premature and could lead to new outbreaks, according to Deceuninck-Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere. AMERICAS

* More than 2.56 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and over 125,700 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1345 GMT. * Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases and 552 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, while Mexico reported 4,050 new infections and 267 additional fatalities.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to prepare restrictions similar to the hard lockdown that the Central Asian nation imposed in March-May after a recent sharp rise in infections.

* Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, is considering re-imposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new infections in more than two months. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Abu Dhabi will allow people to enter the emirate if they have tested negative for COVID-19 infection within the previous 48 hours, its government said. * Qatar aims to further ease curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

* Bahrain's government said it would pay 50% of salaries for private company workers in sectors that were hard-hit by the pandemic, state news agency BNA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Gilead Sciences Inc has priced its COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the United States and some other developed countries, it said, as it set the price for a single vial at $390. * Medical device maker Danaher Corp said its COVID-19 blood test for detecting if a person had ever been infected received emergency use clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World shares were hovering near two-week lows on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. curbed optimism over the global economy and raised worries that some reopening plans will be delayed for longer.

* Germany cannot accurately forecast its 2020 refinancing volume due to high uncertainty related to the pandemic, the head of the country's finance agency said. * Kenya has lost 80 billion shillings ($752 million) so far in tourism revenue, about half of last year's total, its tourism minister said.

* Irish retail sales rose 29.5% month on month in May, reflecting both the partial reopening of the economy and a record drop in April, but were still 26.6% lower than a year ago, Central Statistics Office data showed. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)

