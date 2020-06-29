Leopardess under treatment dies at rescue centre in Nagpur

A female leopard affected by paralysis died on Monday at Gorewada rescue centre here in Maharashtra, an official said. The leopardess was shifted to the centre from Arjuni inGondia district last Tuesday and was in a critical condition.

"The leopardess was under critical care at Wildlife Research & Training Centre, Gorewada, Nagpur for hepatorenal failure. All efforts to stabilise the leopardess failed today at 11 am with her demise," Nandkishore Kale, divisional manager, Gorewada Project, stated. During postmortem, four pellets were found stuck into the neck and lumbar region of the leopardess, it said.

"However the pellet injuries were non lethal. Suitable samples have been collected for further lab investigations," said Kale..