Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi highlights India’s commitment to play enabling role in Covid-19 vaccination

PM directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:22 IST
PM Modi highlights India’s commitment to play enabling role in Covid-19 vaccination
Prime Minister directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19, as and when the vaccine is available.

Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India's vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

Prime Minister enunciated four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort: first, that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population; second, that vaccination of "anyone, anywhere" should take place, ie without the imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine; third, that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind; and fourth, that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real-time with the use of technology.

PM directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner.

Prime Minister directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The current status of vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Prime Minister highlighted India's commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Arup Banerji appointed as World Bank director for three European countries

The World Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Arup Banerji as Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.In this position, Mr Banerji will lead the Banks engagement with governments, stakeholders, and partners in all t...

Negligence increasing after Unlock 1, need to be alert against COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing after Unlock 1 on June 1 and noted that there is need to be alert and follow norms as was done during the lockdown to prevent...

Chola MS General Insurance elevates V Suryanarayanan as its new MD

Chennai, June30PTI Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of V Suryanarayanan as its new managing director with effect from July 1. Suryanarayanan succeeds S S Gopalarathnam who retires on Tuesday af...

Hong Kong leader says national security law won't undermine autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Chinas parliament passed national security l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020