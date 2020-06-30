Over 1.2 lakh COVID-19 patients treated for free under MJPJAY

The Maharashtra government has provided free treatment to more than 1.2 lakh COVID-19 patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the Chief Minister's office said on Tuesday. Apart from this, over 1.4 lakh patients suffering from cancer, heart and kidney ailments among others were also treated for free under the scheme, the CMO stated in a tweet, which did not mention the period in which these patients were treated.

At least 1,22,000 COVID-19 patients received free treatment at various hospitals across the state under the MJPJAY, it was stated. In a government resolution (GR) issued last month, the medical cover under the scheme was extended to all citizens till July 31.

As per the GR, both COVID-19 and other treatments are covered under the scheme at all empanelled hospitals..