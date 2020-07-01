Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. COVID-19 deaths likely higher than reported -U.S. study

The number of Americans who died from COVID-19 in March through May was likely significantly higher than the official U.S. count due in part to state-level reporting discrepancies, according to a study published on Wednesday. The overall number of U.S. deaths for any cause tallied by the National Center for Health Statistics during March, April and May was 781,000, or 122,300 more than the historical average for the period, according to the study funded by the National Institutes of Health and private foundations published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:31 IST
U.S. COVID-19 deaths likely higher than reported -U.S. study

The number of Americans who died from COVID-19 in March through May was likely significantly higher than the official U.S. count due in part to state-level reporting discrepancies, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The overall number of U.S. deaths for any cause tallied by the National Center for Health Statistics during March, April and May was 781,000, or 122,300 more than the historical average for the period, according to the study funded by the National Institutes of Health and private foundations published in JAMA Internal Medicine. The number of March through May deaths officially listed as due to COVID-19 was 95,235, or 28% less than that excess number. A Reuters tally for the period that includes "probable" COVID-19 deaths, was higher at 103,649.

Media reports have suggested that many early nursing home deaths or those attributed to pneumonia rather than COVID-19 may have contributed to an undercount. "Determining the cause of death on a death certificate is not an exact science," said Daniel Weinberger, the study's lead author from the Yale School of Public Health.

"It is possible that someone who had COVID-19 and that triggered pneumonia might have pneumonia listed as the cause of death. Whereas another jurisdiction might have COVID as the cause," he said. "The coding for what a person died from can vary a lot from person to person and jurisdiction to jurisdiction." In several states, deaths that might later have been attributed to the coronavirus occurred before COVID-19 diagnostic tests were widely available.

"Some states had good concordance between the number of reported coronavirus deaths and the total number. Washington state and Minnesota has almost no gap, but in South Carolina and Texas there is a considerable difference," Weinberger said. Other studies have found that coronavirus fears kept people with symptoms of heart attack or stroke away from emergency rooms, possibly contributing to increased deaths.

Concerns have also been raised about the increased risk of suicide and drug overdose, triggered by the unemployment caused by the pandemic. "You can certainly see that things like heart attacks and strokes and people dying with primary cause as Alzheimer's Disease have gone up," Weinberger said. "But when you look at the magnitude it is still smaller than coronavirus deaths."

COVID-19 death reporting discrepancies have decreased considerably in recent weeks as diagnostic testing became more available and awareness of the illness has grown, Weinberger said. "Things are much better now than they were in March," he said. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020