Left Menu
Development News Edition

Americans more anxious about coronavirus as U.S. cases surge, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday as the United States recorded it biggest one-day increase of nearly 48,000 new infections, a Reuters tally showed. Concerns about the pandemic appear to be rising the most among members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST
Americans more anxious about coronavirus as U.S. cases surge, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Americans' anxieties over the spread of the coronavirus are at the highest in more than a month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday, as California recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began.

With the U.S. death toll at more than 127,000, by far the highest in the world, the June 29-30 poll found that 81% of American adults said they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the pandemic, the most since a similar poll conducted May 11-12. The epicenter of the U.S. pandemic has moved from the northeast to the west and south, especially California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of hard-hit New York City, said on Wednesday he was not going ahead with a plan to allow indoor restaurant dining from July 6, citing the alarming situation elsewhere. "We see a lot of problems and we particularly see problems revolving around people going back to bars and restaurants indoors, and indoors is the problem more and more," de Blasio said at his daily briefing.

Public health officials believe the decision to reopen bars in many states was one of the main contributors to the sharp increases. Several states have since moved to re-close them. Cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday as the United States recorded it biggest one-day increase of nearly 48,000 new infections, a Reuters tally showed.

Concerns about the pandemic appear to be rising the most among members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Republicans have generally been less enthusiastic about imposing and maintaining restrictions to stop the spread of the virus such as sheltering at home or wearing face masks, turning the public safety measures into a partisan issue.

About seven in 10 Republicans said they were personally concerned about the virus' spread, up from six in 10 Republicans in polls conducted over the past few weeks. About nine in 10 Democrats said they are similarly worried, a level of concern that has not changed over the past few weeks. In the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump will face Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who on Tuesday ratcheted up his attack on Trump's handling of the crisis.

COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, including Republican-led Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. Trump officials have blamed the surge in cases on increased testing, but the rise in the percentage of people testing positive and in hospitalizations are not linked to more tests being conducted.

Three states with at least 500 total deaths - Arizona, Louisiana and Texas - have seen the rate of fatalities increase for two weeks or more. Deaths in Arizona rose 63% in the week ended June 28, one of the largest increases in the country. In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are also in short supply.

With limited guidance from the White House, the pandemic fight has largely been left to local officials, and the pressure to re-open their economies has been enormous. Millions have lost their jobs as the economy contracted sharply in the first quarter and is expected to crater in the second. But when asked in the latest poll about the "most important factor" determining their vote in November, 27% of respondents said it was the candidate's plan to help the nation recover from the coronavirus, compared with 21% who said it was the candidate's plan to create jobs and boost the economy.

Just weeks ago, it was the other way around. In a June 8-9 poll, 26% said they wanted a candidate who was strong on the economy and 21% said they were looking for someone who could handle the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. Taking exception to the Centres order, ...

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020