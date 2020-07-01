Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Union's decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the "mistake" as soon as possible. The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement came after the EU excluded Turkey, along with the United States and other countries, from its initial travel "safe list".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:26 IST
Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Union's decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the "mistake" as soon as possible.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement came after the EU excluded Turkey, along with the United States and other countries, from its initial travel "safe list". "The measures Turkey has taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her efforts and success in this respect, are evident," ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in the statement.

"We expect the correction of this mistake regarding the travel restrictions for our citizens as soon as possible." There have been nearly 200,000 cases of coronavirus in Turkey, with a death toll of more than 5,100 and new daily cases currently running at around 1,300.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy will visit Berlin on Thursday for talks with German officials to discuss pandemic and tourism among other issues. Germany is a key source of tourists for Turkey. Earlier on Wednesday, President Tayyip Erdogan had told officials from his AK Party that Europe had maintained "restrictive" policies towards Turkey which were based on political rather than health factors.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Vasantrao Naik was pioneer of green revolution in Maha: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said former Chief Minister late Vasantrao Naik was the pioneer of green revolution in the state. Thorat inaugurated through video link Krishi Sanjeevani week at Khandgaon in Sangamn...

Soccer-Real Madrid launch women's team after takeover approved

Real Madrid have taken the final step towards officially launching their womens team after the Spanish soccer federation approved a deal to merge with CD Tacon, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. Real agreed to absorb Tacon last yea...

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain gets six months extension

The tenure of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain has been extended by six months, till mid-December this year, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. Jain is a 1994-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.The Appoi...

IG enjoy fast start at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming recorded a pair of victories on Wednesday to begin play in OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. Invictus Gaming reached the top of Group B after notching a 2-0 win over Team Aster and a 2-1 triumph versus Sparking Arrow Gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020