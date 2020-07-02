Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Boohoo defends supply chain practices after Leicester report

Labour Behind the Label, which campaigns for workers' right, said it had received reports of "workers being forced to come into work while sick with COVID-19, workers wishing to isolate being denied pay, (and) factories operating illegally throughout lockdown". Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, is by far the biggest company on London's micro cap AIM index, with a market capitalisation of 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST
Britain's Boohoo defends supply chain practices after Leicester report

Britain's Boohoo defended its business practices on Thursday after a garment workers' rights group said the online fashion retailer was putting workers at Leicester factories supplying the group at risk of coronavirus infection.

The allegations came after Britain imposed stringent lockdown on the East Midlands city this week following a local flare-up of coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to nudge the country back to normality. Labour Behind the Label, which campaigns for workers' right, said it had received reports of "workers being forced to come into work while sick with COVID-19, workers wishing to isolate being denied pay, (and) factories operating illegally throughout lockdown".

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, is by far the biggest company on London's micro cap AIM index, with a market capitalisation of 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion). The high-flying retailer's shares, which have risen 33% since the start of the year, slid 1% on the report. Boohoo gained more popularity during the virus lockdowns as consumers shopped more from their mobile phones.

"The Boohoo group will not tolerate any incidence of non-compliance especially in relation to the treatment of workers within our supply chain," Boohoo said. "We have terminated relationships with suppliers where evidence of this is found."

The group said it would investigate the allegations and take any necessary action. ($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament logs draft resolution on central bank governor's exit

Ukraines parliamentary website on Thursday registered a draft resolution on the exit from the central bank of governor Yakiv Smoliy, who unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday citing political pressure.The draft resolution suggests that Preside...

Cricket-Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield

Cricket Australia said on Thursday it has dropped the British-made Dukes ball from its 202021 Sheffield Shield season and will use only the Kookaburra to encourage more spin bowling on home pitches.Dukes was introduced to Shield cricket in ...

ICC condoles death of Sir Everton Weekes

The International Cricket Council on Thursday condoled the death of West Indies batting great Everton Weekes, saying that he was an integral part of one of the best Test sides ever. Weekes died on Wednesday. He was 95.In a statement, the gl...

Silicon Valley wants the US to follow India in banning Chinese app TikTok: expert

Silicon Valley, the global IT hub, does not feel sorry for TikTok, which has been banned in India, and in fact wants the US to take a similar step against the popular Chinese app, according to a prominent Indian-American venture capitalist....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020