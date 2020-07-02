16 deaths, 649 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

A total of 649 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths due to the disease have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 19,819, including 6,083 active cases.

While 13,037 patients have been discharged after treatment, the death toll has gone up to 699, according to information provided by the State Health Department. India's COVID-19 count crossed six lakh cases on Thursday with 19,148 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)