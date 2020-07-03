Left Menu
Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:56 IST
Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy - but not the United States the British government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return. Those arriving from higher-risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days under a rule which has angered airlines and travel companies.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had debated for days how to ease the quarantine rules. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policies within the United Kingdom, have not announced plans to lift the measures. "There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," he said. As the spread of the novel coronavirus slows in Europe, countries are reopening travel after more than three months of lockdown.

The full list of countries has not yet been published. New Zealand is included, as are the Vatican and Britain's overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar. The United States remains on the "red list". "The U.S. from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn't a reciprocal arrangement in place," Shapps said.

Britain's foreign ministry will also set out exemptions from a global advisory against "all but essential" international travel, from July 4, a key to normal insurance being valid. The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list to reciprocate by relaxing their own restrictions.

The move to ditch the quarantine comes as England's High Court is due to hear a legal challenge by British Airways, backed by low-cost rivals Ryanair and EasyJet. They argue the quarantine had no scientific basis and was unworkable. Britain, with the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, is slowly reopening its economy. England and Northern Ireland will reopen pubs this weekend, and Scotland and Wales are expected to follow later in July.

Johnson has warned people to maintain social distancing rules and is expected to repeat that caution at a news conference on Friday. "Anyone who flouts social distancing and COVID-secure rules is not only putting us all at risk but letting down those businesses and workers who have done so much to prepare for this new normal," he will say.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

