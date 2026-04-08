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Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Israel conducted its most substantial air strikes on Lebanon, targeting over 100 Hezbollah sites. The conflict continues despite a declared ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, leading to rising casualties and displacement in Lebanon. There's growing pressure for Lebanon's inclusion in the ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:53 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon
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In a dramatic escalation, Israel executed its heaviest air strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah erupted last month. The assault targeted over 100 Hezbollah command centers across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds wounded, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The strikes occurred despite a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, highlighting disagreements among international stakeholders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the ceasefire did not apply to Lebanon, contradicting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement, who brokered the truce. The conflict adds further strain to Lebanon's crumbling infrastructure and displaced over 1.2 million people.

The international community, including French President Emmanuel Macron, calls for including Lebanon in peace accords to prevent further humanitarian crises. Displaced families eagerly await official decisions to return home while Lebanon continues its diplomatic endeavors for peace and stability amid ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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