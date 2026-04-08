Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Several high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain in mid and lower hills, officials reported.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming days. The icy conditions have taken residents by surprise in April, with temperatures dropping considerably.

Concerns among farmers and orchardists are growing over potential crop damage, as heavy rainfall and unexpected snow blanket the area, affecting both apple and stone fruit production.

(With inputs from agencies.)