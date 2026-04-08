Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Community Health Centre

Amit Mishra, a block programme manager at a community health centre, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to facilitate a sweeper's recruitment. He was apprehended by the Vigilance Establishment in Prayagraj after Anil Kumar's complaint led to a sting operation catching Mishra red-handed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:56 IST
Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Community Health Centre
bribe
  • Country:
  • India

A block programme manager at a community health centre was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a job facilitation, officials reported on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Amit Mishra, was caught by a Vigilance Establishment team in Prayagraj for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe at his office.

The arrest was a result of a complaint filed by Anil Kumar from Khas Baghray village, who claimed Mishra demanded a total of Rs 1.5 lakh to secure him a sweeper's position. Kumar alleged that Mishra instructed him to pay an initial Rs 50,000 instalment, with the rest due the following week.

Vigilance officials acted swiftly on the complaint, setting a trap and arresting Mishra as he received the money. The accused was subsequently taken to Prayagraj, where legal proceedings have begun, highlighting ongoing measures against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

 United Kingdom
2
SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

 Global
4
Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026