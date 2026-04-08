Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Community Health Centre
Amit Mishra, a block programme manager at a community health centre, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to facilitate a sweeper's recruitment. He was apprehended by the Vigilance Establishment in Prayagraj after Anil Kumar's complaint led to a sting operation catching Mishra red-handed.
- Country:
- India
A block programme manager at a community health centre was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a job facilitation, officials reported on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Amit Mishra, was caught by a Vigilance Establishment team in Prayagraj for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe at his office.
The arrest was a result of a complaint filed by Anil Kumar from Khas Baghray village, who claimed Mishra demanded a total of Rs 1.5 lakh to secure him a sweeper's position. Kumar alleged that Mishra instructed him to pay an initial Rs 50,000 instalment, with the rest due the following week.
Vigilance officials acted swiftly on the complaint, setting a trap and arresting Mishra as he received the money. The accused was subsequently taken to Prayagraj, where legal proceedings have begun, highlighting ongoing measures against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for 'Poisonous Snake' Remark
BJP Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for Hate Speech in Assam
BJP files complaint with police, EC against Mallikarjun Kharge for 'hate' speech at poll rally in Assam: Party spokesperson.
BJP Files Complaints Against Kharge for Alleged Hate Speech in Assam
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.