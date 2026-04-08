Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Community Health Centre

A block programme manager at a community health centre was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a job facilitation, officials reported on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Amit Mishra, was caught by a Vigilance Establishment team in Prayagraj for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe at his office.

The arrest was a result of a complaint filed by Anil Kumar from Khas Baghray village, who claimed Mishra demanded a total of Rs 1.5 lakh to secure him a sweeper's position. Kumar alleged that Mishra instructed him to pay an initial Rs 50,000 instalment, with the rest due the following week.

Vigilance officials acted swiftly on the complaint, setting a trap and arresting Mishra as he received the money. The accused was subsequently taken to Prayagraj, where legal proceedings have begun, highlighting ongoing measures against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)