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Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar has mandated owners of pre-2019 vehicles to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) within a month to curb theft and registration manipulation. Non-compliance will incur fines. Vehicle owners should update HSRP details with their District Transport Office promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:53 IST
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners
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In response to rising concerns over vehicle theft and registration manipulation, Bihar's Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar has issued a directive for vehicle owners with pre-2019 registrations. The Minister insists that High Security Registration Plates must be installed within a month.

This initiative, covering approximately 52 lakh vehicles, aims to significantly alleviate issues related to vehicle theft and plate manipulation. Non-compliance with this directive will result in penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, amounting to fines between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Vehicle owners are urged to update their HSRP details through their local District Transport Office to avoid inconvenience or legal action. Those receiving SMS notifications despite having installed HSRP should verify their system records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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