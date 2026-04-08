Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

In response to rising concerns over vehicle theft and registration manipulation, Bihar's Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar has issued a directive for vehicle owners with pre-2019 registrations. The Minister insists that High Security Registration Plates must be installed within a month.

This initiative, covering approximately 52 lakh vehicles, aims to significantly alleviate issues related to vehicle theft and plate manipulation. Non-compliance with this directive will result in penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, amounting to fines between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Vehicle owners are urged to update their HSRP details through their local District Transport Office to avoid inconvenience or legal action. Those receiving SMS notifications despite having installed HSRP should verify their system records.

(With inputs from agencies.)