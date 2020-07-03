Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of Delhi doctor who died battling COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the family of LNJP Hospital's Dr Aseem Gupta, who passed away due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister handed over a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to his family.

The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist died at Saket's Max Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 private facility. "He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital had said in a statement.

He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket on June 8 on his request, it said. The doctor was battling the disease for the last two weeks at Max Hospital, where he succumbed to the illness on Sunday, the statement said. (ANI)