Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of Delhi doctor who died battling COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the family of LNJP Hospital's Dr Aseem Gupta, who passed away due to COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the family of LNJP Hospital's Dr Aseem Gupta, who passed away due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister handed over a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to his family.
The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist died at Saket's Max Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 private facility. "He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital had said in a statement.
He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket on June 8 on his request, it said. The doctor was battling the disease for the last two weeks at Max Hospital, where he succumbed to the illness on Sunday, the statement said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Max Hospital
- Kejriwal
- LNJP Hospital
- Saket
- Intensive Care Unit
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Rohini court in Delhi
Amit Shah to hold COVID-19 review meeting for Delhi-NCR today
HC pulls up AAP govt over lack of action to make Delhi buildings safe from earthquake
Family tries to flee with body of coronavirus patient to Moradabad from Delhi
Nitish Katara murder case: Delhi HC dismisses Vishal Yadav's parole plea