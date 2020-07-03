Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine
Visitors to England from 59 countries and territories will not have to go into quarantine from July 10, the British government said on Friday. The list of countries on the list can be viewed here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:06 IST
Visitors to England from 59 countries and territories will not have to go into quarantine from July 10, the British government said on Friday. Countries such as the United States, Canada and Portugal were excluded from the list.
People arriving in England from a country not on the list will continue to be required to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left it. The list of countries on the list can be viewed here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors.
