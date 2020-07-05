China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland
China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. There were no new deaths. China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 06:47 IST
China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.
China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China's death toll from the COVID-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- National Health Commission
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Harbouring Hong Kong 'rioters' will harm Taiwan, China says
Shivraj Singh urges people to adopt swadeshi products to break China economically
China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage, Trudeau "very disappointed"
PLA instigated most violent clash between India-China since 1962 just to grab territory: McConnell
Pompeo tears into 'rogue actor' China for 'escalating' border tension with India