Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain puts $10 million into study on long term effects of COVID-19

The Department of Health said 10,000 people would take part in the study, which is being led by the University of Leicester and hospitals in the city. Lung and blood samples of the patients will be taken and they will also be assessed by advanced imaging, and the findings will be used to develop new forms of personalised treatment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:51 IST
Britain puts $10 million into study on long term effects of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said on Sunday. The novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has been observed to cause many health impacts for some patients beyond immediate respiratory issues, but with other infected people asymptomatic, the workings of the virus are not fully understood.

"As we continue our fight against this global pandemic, we are learning more and more about the impact the disease can have, not only on immediate health but longer-term physical and mental health too," health minister Matt Hancock said. The Department of Health said 10,000 people would take part in the study, which is being led by the University of Leicester and hospitals in the city.

Lung and blood samples of the patients will be taken and they will also be assessed by advanced imaging, and the findings will be used to develop new forms of personalized treatment.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Palestinians face new restrictions amid virus surge

Israel ordered thousands of people into quarantine after a contentious phone surveillance program resumed as Palestinians in the West Bank returned to life under lockdown after both areas saw surges in coronavirus cases. A statement Sunday ...

Dubai gurdwara reopens with precautionary measures after lifting of COVID restrictions

The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Dubai re-opened after 110 days, adhering to safety rules with restricted timings for devotees to visit the shrine following lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship in the UAE, according to...

4.27 cr e-way bills valued at Rs 12.40 lakh cr generated in Jun, per day level touches 77 pc of pre-lockdown       

An average of 14.26 lakh e-way bills, which are required for transportation of goods valued at over Rs 50,000, were generated each day in the month of June, which is 77 per cent of the average number of bills generated per day in the pre-lo...

Amid heavy rains, building collapses in Thane, no injuries

A vacant building in Thane city collapsed shortly before midnight amid continuous rains, an official said on Sunday. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI there were no injuries as the single-level structure w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020