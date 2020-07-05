Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese city sounds alert for bubonic plague

The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly,” the local health authority said. On July 1, state-run Xinhua news agency said that two suspected cases of bubonic plague reported in Khovd province in western Mongolia have been confirmed by lab test results.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:55 IST
Chinese city sounds alert for bubonic plague
Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported.

The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly," the local health authority said.

On July 1, state-run Xinhua news agency said that two suspected cases of bubonic plague reported in Khovd province in western Mongolia have been confirmed by lab test results. The confirmed cases are a 27-year-old resident and his 17-year-old brother, who are being treated at two separate hospitals in their province, it quoted a health official as saying.

The brothers ate marmot meat, the health official said, warning people not to eat marmot meat. A total of 146 people who had contact with them have been isolated and treated at local hospitals, according to Narangerel.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A couple died of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Bayan-Ulgii last year after eating raw marmot meat. The news of bubonic plague came after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic caused by an influenza virus in pigs.

Scientists from China Agricultural University, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and other institutes detected a pig influenza virus bearing genotype 4 (G4), which is contagious among pigs and has the possibility of jumping to humans, as the G4 virus is able to bind with human cells, state-run Global Times reported last week. The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak, BBC reported.

"Controlling the prevailing G4 EA H1N1 viruses in pigs and close monitoring in human populations, especially workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented," Chinese researchers warned in the paper. The new diseases were reported even as China grappled with the second attack of COVID-19 in Beijing after controlling it in Wuhan where it was first reported in December last year. On Saturday, Beijing reported a single-digit COVID-19, local authorities said Sunday.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a peak in Beijing on June 13 and 14 and then started declining in general, Xinhua quoted local officials as saying. From June 11 to July 4, the city reported 334 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 47 per cent of whom are workers of the Xinfadi wholesale food market, the official said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar plants 9.36 lakh saplings in a day, exceeds own target

As many as 9,36,000 saplings were planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of a mega afforestation drive carried out in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. The district had set a target of 8,86,000 plantations but exceeded it by 50,00...

BPCL holds 62 patents; 68 more innovations awaiting approvals

Bharat Petroleums Corporate Research Development Centre CRDC has bagged as many as 62 patents since its inception 19 years ago and is awaiting 68 more. Since its establishment in July 2001, CRDC has developed a bouquet of innovations, bagg...

El Salvador delays next steps in reopening economy as COVID-19 cases rise

El Salvadors presidential office on Sunday postponed the second phase of the economys reopening by two weeks, citing a still-rising number of coronavirus infections.President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Ame...

UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 22 to 44,220

Britains death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 22 to 44,220, the department of health said on Sunday.The number of deaths registered at the weekend is often lower than during the week. Including deaths from suspected cases, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020