New teams to be recruited at PHCs, CHCs in Goa to collect swab: State Health Minister

New teams will be recruited on a contractual basis in Goa to designate them at respective Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC), who will report to the health officers, and dedicatedly work on collecting swabs and coordinate with the testing centres, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:07 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New teams will be recruited on a contractual basis in Goa to designate them at respective Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC), who will report to the health officers, and dedicatedly work on collecting swabs and coordinate with the testing centres, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. "After deliberations with CM Dr Pramod Sawant, we have taken a decision to recruit new teams on a contractual basis on top priority to designate them at respective Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, who will report to the respective health officers," said Rane on Sunday.

"They will be dedicatedly working on collecting swabs and coordinating with the testing centres. This way, the existing staff of PHC and CHC will be used only for regular activities as it is the need of the hour," he added. "We will also be streamlining the food services that are being supplied to the COVID-19 care centres which will be thoroughly monitored by Secretary Health from time to time. Our aim is to move forward in a very progressive manner with teams attached to every PHC and CHC, along with an increased scope of testing as suggested by ICMR," Rane said.

He further said that such steps will be strictly monitored under the overall guidance of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health. So far, Goa has recorded 853 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

